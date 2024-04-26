Pro-Palestinian demonstrations surge across US university campuses, resulting in the detention of hundreds.

Students call for an end to financial backing for the Gaza conflict by supporters.

Protests in support of Palestine gain momentum at various US universities, marked by the establishment of demonstration sites on multiple campuses and the arrest of hundreds by law enforcement. Demonstrators advocate for their universities to divest from investments backing the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Confrontations and apprehensions

Tensions escalated dramatically on Wednesday at the University of Southern California (USC), where ninety-three individuals were arrested for trespassing. Law enforcement dispersed the remaining protesters following the university’s decision to lock down the campus.

At the University of Texas at Austin, police mounted on horseback dispersed protesters and made dozens of arrests. A photographer documenting the demonstration was detained by the police, and amidst the chaos, a senior journalist was knocked down.

Protests have unfolded at prestigious institutions including Harvard, Columbia, NYU, and Yale universities, among others. Over recent weeks, law enforcement has detained hundreds of students in connection with these demonstrations.

Call for cessation of funding to Israel

Protesters are urging their universities to pull out investments from companies that support the Israeli government and to halt all financial aid to Israel. Additionally, they are voicing criticism against US military assistance to Israel and expressing concerns about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Certain Jewish students have voiced apprehension regarding the rise of an anti-Semitic atmosphere on select campuses stemming from the protests. University authorities have also cautioned about the potential for this concern.

The surge of protests persists

Despite the arrests and concerns regarding anti-Semitism, the protests exhibit no indications of diminishing. A fresh campsite has emerged in Washington D.C., with further demonstrations anticipated in the forthcoming days.

Call for dialogue and the cessation of financial support

Spokespersons for the protesters have advocated for dialogue and decisive measures to halt the violence in Gaza and compel Israel to revise its policies. They are urging universities to disengage from companies that endorse the Israeli government as a means of exerting pressure for change.

These protests underscore the mounting apprehension among young Americans regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict and the humanitarian crisis in the region. Demonstrations are expected to persist in the upcoming days and weeks.