Jamaica recognizes Palestine as a state.

— The Jamaican government asserts its unwavering stance in favor of peace.

The Jamaican government has made a significant move by formally acknowledging the State of Palestine. This decision, disclosed by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, comes after extensive discussions within the Jamaican cabinet on Monday, April 22nd.

Minister Johnson Smith stressed that this action underscores Jamaica’s ongoing dedication to seeking a peaceful and lasting resolution to the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She highlighted Jamaica’s firm belief in the necessity of a two-state solution, viewing it as the most effective means to ensure Israel’s security while also upholding the dignity and rights of Palestinians.

The minister highlighted that “The decision is aligned with Jamaica’s strong commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.” She emphasized Jamaica’s commitment to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence among nations, and the recognition of peoples’ right to self-determination.

Minister Johnson Smith placed the decision in context by addressing Jamaica’s apprehensions regarding the increasing violence in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian situation in the area. She stressed the Jamaican government’s dedication to securing an urgent ceasefire, the liberation of hostages, and enhancing the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, with a particular focus on vulnerable groups such as women and children.

“We urge all parties to carefully consider the grave ramifications of further escalating the conflict and to pledge to pursue diplomatic resolutions that ensure the security and sovereignty of all involved,” she stated.

By aligning with the 140 nations worldwide that have acknowledged the State of Palestine, Jamaica has issued a robust call for peace and stability in the region. This move echoes the recent steps taken by the Government of Barbados in a similar vein.

Nevertheless, this action is not without contention. The United States’ veto of a proposed resolution in the UN Security Council to grant full membership to Palestine has drawn significant international backlash, particularly from Muslim and Arab nations.

In response, as stated in a post on her X platform profile, Palestinian Deputy Foreign Minister Amal Jadou conveyed her appreciation to Jamaica for “standing by peace, justice and our people’s right to self-determination”.