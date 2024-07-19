Israeli settlements on occupied land are illegal, ICJ rules

Israel’s settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories amount to a violation of international law, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Friday.

The ruling from the top UN court is a non-binding advisory opinion that is unlikely to have much direct impact on Israeli policy, but will add to the mounting international pressure on Israel to outline a full strategy to end fighting in Gaza.

The ruling is not connected to events since October 7, when Hamas militants led incursions into Israel, taking some 250 hostages and leading to the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

What did the court say?

The ICJ’s panel of 15 judges said “the transfer by Israel of settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem as well as Israel’s maintenance of their presence, is contrary to article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

The court also said that Israel’s use of natural resources in Palestinian territories was “inconsistent” with its obligations as an occupying power.

The ICJ called the presence of Israeli forces in occupied territories illegal and said it should end “as rapidly as possible.”

The court also said Israel must pay reparations for the damages it caused during its occupation.

News source: DW