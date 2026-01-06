What is Ramadan and why is it a sacred time?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and one of the most important periods for Muslims around the world. In 2026, it is expected to begin on the night of February 17, with the first day of fasting on February 18, and to last until around mid or late March, depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

Beyond being a time of physical fasting and prayer, its main purpose is to purify both the heart and the mind, bringing believers closer to their faith and enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of the Qur’an. During this month, Muslims not only abstain from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset, but also strive to practice spirituality in a conscious and intentional way.

Ramadan is known as the “month of the Qur’an” because it commemorates the revelation of this sacred text, inviting believers to read it, understand it, and apply it in their daily lives. Recitation alone is not enough; true understanding transforms the mind and strengthens the heart.

The Qur’an contains teachings and narratives that guide conduct. Stories such as that of Adam show that repentance is always possible; the accounts of the Children of Israel warn of the dangers of ignoring divine guidance; while Ibrahim (Abraham) becomes a model of steadfastness and loyalty in the face of trials, reminding us that faith requires consistency between beliefs and actions. The order of the surahs is not accidental: Al-Fātiḥah opens the book as an essential guide, and Al-Baqarah teaches the foundational history of the Ummah, offering examples of obedience and disobedience from which to reflect and learn.

Ramadan is also a communal time. When breaking the fast at iftar, families and neighbors strengthen social bonds and solidarity. Prayer and the study of the Qur’an are combined with ethical action and charity, reminding believers that rituals only have meaning if they draw them closer to God and strengthen their relationship with Him.

In summary, Ramadan invites believers to:

Purify the heart and the mind

Read and understand the Qur’an, not merely recite it

Learn from stories of obedience and disobedience

Be consistent between faith and actions

Apply the teachings of the Qur’an in daily life, following models such as Ibrahim

The central message is that fasting and rituals are not ends in themselves: they only have meaning when they transform life, strengthen spirituality, and bring believers closer to the guidance and wisdom of the Qur’an.