UN warns Gaza faces acute food insecurity

The report warns of an imminent risk of famine in Gaza if urgent humanitarian access is not allowed.

ROME – A new joint report by the FAO and the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has set off alarms about the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. According to the report, the 2.1 million inhabitants of the Palestinian enclave face critical levels of food insecurity, with nearly 470,000 people at risk of falling into catastrophic famine conditions (CPI Phase 5) before September.

The UN warns that the possibility of a massive famine is growing day by day due to the obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid caused by the hostilities and the blockade imposed by the Israeli authorities since March 2023. The report highlights that food prices have skyrocketed, livelihoods are collapsing, and trade remains completely paralyzed.

“Today hunger is not a future threat, it is a daily emergency,” said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu, who urged the international community to act immediately to protect families and their ability to produce food in the midst of conflict.

Gaza is not the only area of concern. The report also identifies Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti and Mali as other critical areas, all affected by armed conflict, economic crises and natural phenomena.