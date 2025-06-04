UN Security Council Seeks Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

New York – At a press conference on the two-state solution in Palestine, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN and a member of the Security Council, discussed the plan that both the Council and the General Assembly have been debating since last week. The plan aims to achieve an immediate ceasefire and, in his words, “stop this war of genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip.” It also seeks to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, especially those in Gaza.

Mansour emphasized the need to address the crime against humanity represented by the forced transfer of population, as well as to begin the reconstruction process in Gaza. He noted that the plan is supported by both the Security Council and colleagues in Geneva, including the Human Rights Council and various UN agencies.

“This is a political offensive, and you, the journalists, represent a very important dimension of this plan. It is in our hands to share the details with you and, of course, to answer your questions about what we are doing at each stage—so that you can be the ones to convey the message to the millions of people around the world who read and watch your reports,” said Mansour.

He added that every journalist should go to Gaza to witness the situation firsthand. “If you go to Gaza, you will be helping to expose those committing these crimes against the Palestinian people,” he said.

Regarding the plan, he explained that the Arab Group, represented by Algeria and supported by Somalia, has decided not to accept inaction within the Security Council. They reiterated that it is the Council’s responsibility to maintain international peace and security, and that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a direct threat to those principles. Therefore, they assured that the Council will take action and not remain paralyzed.

A resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza is expected to be put to a vote on Wednesday. The Security Council is determined for this moment to mark a turning point in the process of ending the illegal occupation, as outlined in the historic advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), since such occupation denies the Palestinian people their right to self-determination and independence.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, for his part, denounced the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, where civilians are dying while trying to obtain food. He called on Israel to comply with international law by allowing immediate and large-scale access for humanitarian aid.

However, several Member States have expressed concern that the United States may veto the resolution. This concern stems from the close relationship it maintains with Israel and from previous statements by President Donald Trump, who has expressed a desire to directly influence the conflict in the Middle East.

The most recent Council resolution, adopted in June 2024, endorsed a U.S.-backed plan for a phased ceasefire accompanied by the release of hostages, which began to be implemented in January 2025.