UN issues resolution to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine

On Wednesday, 18 September, following strong calls to end the war between Israel and the Hamas group, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Israel “to end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem”, and the resolution has said that this should be within 12 months.

The resolution “demands” the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the halting of settlements, the return of confiscated land and property, and the return of displaced Palestinians.

The armed conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on 7 October 2023, when the Islamist movement carried out an armed intervention in Israel and caused the deaths of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Source: narvikk

The agreement issued on Wednesday, September 18, was approved by 124 votes to 14 with 43 abstentions and obliges the Jewish nation to leave Palestine in one year.

The countries that adopted the ruling include: Mexico, Peru, France, Spain and Belize, among others; Israel, the US, Argentina, Paraguay, Nauru and Tuvalu were against, while Ukraine, Germany, Panama, Guatemala and Ecuador abstained.

Despite the divisions in the international community, this statement emphasizes the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and the desire of many countries to see a future where both peoples can coexist in peace and dignity. The global community is now watching closely how this situation will develop in the coming months.