UN authorizes Palestine to participate in Assembly by videoconference

The UN General Assembly approved on Thursday Palestine’s request to intervene via videoconference in the organization’s 78th session, a significant step that reaffirms the recognition and presence of the Palestinian people in international forums. The vote was supported by 87 countries, while 57 opposed and 36 abstained.

This permission is especially important in a context where Palestine faces ongoing challenges to have its voice heard in international arenas. Virtual participation will allow Palestinian representatives to directly communicate their concerns and perspectives on the situation in the region, and their struggle for recognition and legitimate rights.

The resolution, proposed by several member states, underscores the importance of guaranteeing equal access and participation for all countries and territories, especially those enduring occupation and prolonged conflicts, as is the case with Palestine.

This advance in the General Assembly reflects growing international support for the Palestinian cause and the urgency to find just and lasting solutions in the Middle East, based on respect for human rights and international law.