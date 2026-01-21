UN accuses Israel of violating international law in east Jerusalem

Recently, Israeli forces demolished several structures within the compound of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem, in an operation carried out with excavators and under heavy security.

According to UNRWA, the events took place in the early hours of Tuesday, January 20, when Israeli forces entered the complex, expelled security guards, and began demolishing buildings that had previously been used by dozens of agency employees.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the action, describing it as “a new level of open and deliberate defiance of international law,” noting that it is the latest measure in a series of Israeli actions against the agency, including raids, operational restrictions, and plans to cut basic services such as water and electricity.

A UNRWA spokesperson, Jonathan Fowler, confirmed that the agency had not used the complex since early 2025, after Israel ordered the evacuation of its facilities and the cessation of its operations in the country. However, former employees said that some of the demolished structures were being used to store humanitarian aid destined for the West Bank and Gaza.

The demolition comes amid growing tensions between Israel and the UN agency. In October 2024, the Israeli parliament passed a law banning UNRWA from operating in Israeli territory and limiting contact between officials and the organization. Israel accuses the agency of bias and has claimed that some of its employees took part in the October 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas. UNRWA has rejected these allegations, stating that sufficient evidence has not been presented in several of the cases.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, publicly welcomed the demolition and shared a video from the site, calling it “a historic day.”

For its part, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the seizure and demolition of the complex were carried out “in accordance with Israeli law and international law.” The Jerusalem municipality argues that UNRWA had outstanding property tax debts, a claim the UN agency denies.

UNRWA operates in East Jerusalem, Gaza, the West Bank, and other countries in the Middle East, providing education, healthcare, and humanitarian assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees. East Jerusalem is considered occupied territory by the UN and most of the international community, although Israel claims the entire city as part of its sovereign territory.