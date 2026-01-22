Trump’s plan for a “New Gaza” divides the international community

For the world, Trump’s plan marks a new stage in his international policy and a diplomatic divide over the future of Gaza, the role of the United States, and the balance between reconstruction, political legitimacy, and international law.

The proposal by Donald Trump’s administration to transform the Gaza Strip into a “new Gaza,” featuring an urban and economic model inspired by Dubai, has sparked immediate and mixed reactions worldwide. The plan was presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos, alongside the creation of a new international body known as the Board of Peace.

Countries in the Middle East and Asia, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Jordan, expressed openness or initial support for the initiative, highlighting its emphasis on reconstruction, international investment, and the stabilization of Gaza after more than two years of conflict. Some governments underscored the potential to channel economic resources and accelerate the recovery of devastated infrastructure.

In contrast, key European powers such as France, the United Kingdom, and Germany adopted a cautious or distant stance, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the new body and warning that the initiative could weaken the role of the United Nations and existing multilateral frameworks. Several European diplomats stressed that any plan for Gaza must be aligned with international law and a long-term political solution.

Within Israel, the proposal also generated friction. Government sectors and hardline political figures questioned the composition of the Board of Peace and the inclusion of countries considered hostile, while other actors called for greater coordination with Washington prior to the announcement in Davos.

From the Palestinian perspective, civil society organizations and local voices expressed skepticism and rejection, arguing that the plan prioritizes an economic and urban vision without guaranteeing meaningful participation by Gaza’s population or addressing core issues such as self-determination, political rights, and the return of displaced persons.

Meanwhile, humanitarian and human rights organizations warned that the initiative risks portraying reconstruction as an investment opportunity while the humanitarian situation on the ground remains critical, with thousands of people lacking full access to housing, basic services, and security.

The launch of the plan and the Board of Peace marks a new chapter in Trump’s international strategy, but it also opens a deep diplomatic divide over the future of Gaza, the role of the United States, and the balance between economic reconstruction, political legitimacy, and international law.