Trump presents ceasefire proposal in Gaza as deaths continue to rise

U.S. President Donald Trump announced this Tuesday that Israel has reportedly accepted a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as part of an agreement negotiated alongside Qatar and Egypt, and backed by the United States. The proposal, which has not yet been accepted by Hamas, comes at a critical moment: in the past day alone, at least 109 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army bombings.

“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to end the 60-DAY CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account. “I hope, for the sake of the Middle East, that Hamas accepts this agreement, because it will not get better, it will ONLY GET WORSE.”

The Israeli government has reiterated its longstanding demand: the total elimination of Hamas as a non-negotiable condition. This stance has been maintained since the start of the military offensive on October 7, 2023, following attacks.

For its part, Hamas has demanded the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave and security guarantees for the Palestinian population, as well as the release of prisoners. These demands have been the breaking point in previous negotiations, which have repeatedly failed due to fundamental differences.

While international leaders discuss possible truces, civilian suffering in Gaza continues. Deaths keep rising, mostly civilians including children. Access to humanitarian aid remains extremely limited, with convoys halted and ongoing bombings in densely populated areas.