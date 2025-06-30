Trump Calls for Gaza Ceasefire as Netanyahu Sidesteps Corruption Trial

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong message calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while defending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose corruption trial was suspended amid a new wave of Israeli military escalation in the Palestinian territory.

As the Israeli military—heavily funded by the United States—continued its attacks on densely populated areas of Gaza, leaving at least 86 dead in just 24 hours, Trump took to his social network, Truth Social, urging a swift agreement: “Make a deal in Gaza! Get the hostages back!”

Hours later, a Jerusalem court partially accepted Netanyahu’s request to postpone his corruption trial, cancelling the hearings scheduled for June 30 and July 2. The decision cited “recent developments in the region and the world,” referring to the ongoing war in Gaza and rising tensions with Iran.

Trump had previously described the legal proceedings against Netanyahu as a “witch hunt,” likening them to his own legal battles. While it remains unclear whether Trump’s statements influenced the court’s decision, suspicions are mounting that Netanyahu is using the war as a political shield to avoid facing justice.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court still upholds an arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes, and the International Court of Justice is currently reviewing a case accusing Israel of genocide.

Amid these political and legal maneuvers, the Palestinian population continues to bear the heaviest cost. According to Gaza health authorities, Israeli bombings have killed at least 86 people in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to over 56,500, with more than 133,000 injured—figures that reflect the devastating human toll of a conflict that shows no sign of ending.