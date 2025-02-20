There can be no military flights in a ceasefire

A month after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was initiated, Palestinians are slowly returning to their homes, after 15 months of conflict in Gaza and suffering innocent civilians. In addition to the release of hostages who had not seen the sunlight for a long time.

The truce is being implemented, and it has three phases, the first of which is to pave the way for a definitive end to the bombing and violence by Hamas and Israel. The second, is executed with the release of the hostages who gradually return home. And the third and final phase that would allow the reconstruction of Gaza.

But one thing is still not clear, as the reception of military flights in the area of Israel continues. An investigation by the organizations Progressive International, Palestinian Youth Movement and American Friends Service Committee has uncovered a route for the transport of weapons and military equipment to Israel through Zaragoza airport. The final destination of the cargo is Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital.

It was through the UN rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, who made herself known, because through her X account she asked the government of Spain to stop military flights to Israel.

I implore the Spanish government, which has been an increasingly visible defender of international law, to stop all military flights into Israel. The Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people must not be made possible by Spanish land and labour.

More than 60,000 pieces of weaponry have been transported from Spain to Israel, including artillery parts and accessories, rifles, rocket launchers, machine guns, revolvers and pistols. Researchers note that these flights continue to this day.

This is a call to stop military flights carrying weapons, as such flights contribute to the continuation of war rather than facilitating a peaceful solution.