The UN supports solution of states: Palestine and Israel

The UN General Assembly adopted on Friday a resolution endorsing a new diplomatic initiative aimed at reviving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Supported by 142 countries, the resolution marks a turning point in international efforts to end decades of confrontation and suffering in the region.



The text, pushed by France and Saudi Arabia, proposes a road map that simultaneously seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and the disarmament of Hamas. The proposal also envisages the establishment of a viable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian State, together with the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab States.



The resolution received broad support in the Assembly, although it was rejected by 10 countries, including Israel, the United States and Argentina. Twelve others abstained. Although not binding, the vote reflects a majority consensus in the international community on the urgency of reaching a lasting political solution.



One of the most relevant elements of the document is the exclusion of Hamas from the government of Gaza, in favor of a transition to the Palestinian Authority as the only legitimate entity of representation. This proposal seeks to lay the foundations for a unified and internationally recognized civil administration, which will allow progress in the reconstruction of the Strip and the improvement of the living conditions of its population.

The document also provides security guarantees for all parties, including Israel, and opens the door to a possible international stabilization mission in Gaza. The strategy is based on the idea that without security there can be no development, but also that without justice and recognition there can be no sustainable peace.



The rejection by Israel and the United States was based on arguments that the proposal does not adequately address the threats of extremism and risks rewarding actors who have resorted to violence. For many countries, however, the resolution represents an opportunity to break the current diplomatic stalemate and open a new round of negotiations based on principles of international legality and mutual respect.



The Palestinian delegation viewed the resolution as a strong step towards international recognition of their national rights, in a context where the civilian population continues to face the devastating consequences of the conflict. The initiative was received with restrained hope, as a concrete possibility of opening a path to self-determination amid a reality marked by blockades, forced displacement and protracted humanitarian crises.

The resolution precedes a summit called for on 22 September in New York, where several countries, including the initiators of the text, have pledged to officially recognize the Palestinian state. This diplomatic appointment could consolidate international support for the proposal, and open a real space for dialogue, at a time when the conflict has taken a heavy toll in human lives and regional stability.

Although many obstacles remain, the decision of the General Assembly is widely seen as a necessary turnaround. Not only for the possibility of resuming negotiations, but also for the political message it sends: the international community is ready to move towards a solution where both Israelis and Palestinians can coexist in peace, security and dignity.