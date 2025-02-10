The U.S. denying the Palestinian people the right to return

The right of return is a central concept in the Israel-Palestine conflict, as referred to in UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948. It provides for the return of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to their homes, not to another part of Palestine, after being displaced or forced to flee during the creation of the State of Israel in the same year.

This resolution includes three rights: the right to return, compensation and restitution of property. Each of these rights has its basis in international law.

It is precisely under this right that the Palestinian people have the opportunity to ensure a just and lasting solution, both inside and outside of Palestine.

In order to achieve this, it is essential that the international community recognises the Palestinian state, an action which could be brought closer by the ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas, as well as by the immediate cessation of violence in Gaza, the protection of all Palestinian people and the activation of permanent humanitarian aid corridors in the Gaza Strip.

However, with the recent proposal by President Donald Trump, in which he suggested that Palestinians move to other neighboring countries, the right of return would be denied, Their plan is that the US take charge of rebuilding Gaza and not allow the Palestinian people to live in such destruction.

In the face of this, the neighbouring countries did not applaud such a decision, considering it a manoeuvre to strip the Palestinians of their legitimate rights and perpetuate the Israeli occupation of the territory, which could further strain the situation in the Middle East.

For 76 years, the identity and survival of the Palestinian people have been in jeopardy. The Palestinian people deserve to open a new chapter of peace and dignity in their history.