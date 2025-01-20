Returning back home

What was once eagerly awaited, has now come true, the hopes of returning home, to return to the arms of their relatives, this is one of the first actions left by the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, after 15 months of war.

On Sunday, January 19, 2024, this truce began, and the beginning of the release of hostages with it. Hamas has released three hostages: 24-year-old Romi Gonen, 28-year-old Emily Damari and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher, as confirmed by Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Hamas’ Qassam Brigades. In exchange for this release, Israel will have to release the prisoners it took, mostly women and minors.

In that scenario, even hoping for peace at last, displaced Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip began to return home, and the first trucks with increased humanitarian aid started to enter the devastated territory.

The first phase of the ceasefire is expected to include a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza.

The agreement stipulates that during the ceasefire, 600 trucks of humanitarian aid will be allowed daily into Gaza. Of these, 50 will be used for fuel transport and 300 will be directed to the north of the Strip. UNRWA has announced that it has 4,000 trucks ready to enter Gaza.

The truce is only the first step towards recovery, as there are significant obstacles such as hard-to-reach areas in northern Gaza, looting of UN convoys and the threat of an Israeli ban on the main aid agency.