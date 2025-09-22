The Long Road to the Recognition of the Palestinian State

The quest for recognition of the Palestinian State is one of the most prolonged, complex, and emotionally charged chapters in contemporary international diplomacy. This is a timeline of key moments in that struggle—marked by progress, setbacks, and a political and humanitarian reality still awaiting resolution.

In 1947, the UN approved the Partition Plan, which proposed dividing the British Mandate of Palestine into two states: one Jewish and one Arab. Israel accepted the plan; however, Arab leaders rejected it. The proposal was never fully implemented, and it ultimately led to war and the destruction of Palestinian society in 1948, when over 700,000 Palestinians fled or were forcibly displaced by Israeli forces—an event known as the Nakba, or “catastrophe.”

Later, in 1967, during the Six-Day War, Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza—territories recognized by the UN as occupied, though Israel does not acknowledge them as such. This occupation marked the beginning of a settlement policy that continues to hinder the creation of a viable Palestinian state.

The landscape shifted somewhat in 1988, when the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) unilaterally declared the State of Palestine at a meeting in Algiers, receiving symbolic recognition from over 90 countries, mainly from the Global South.

Oslo Accords, 1993

The historic Oslo Accords were signed between Israel and the PLO, establishing a gradual process toward the creation of a Palestinian state and mutual recognition. However, implementation stalled. Decades later, many Palestinians view the accords as having only served to entrench the occupation.

Palestine Recognized as a UN Observer State, 2012

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution granting Palestine the status of “non-member observer state.” 138 countries voted in favor, while the United States, Canada, and Israel voted against. The move had symbolic and diplomatic significance but did not amount to full UN membership or universal recognition.

In recent years, with the war in Gaza as a backdrop, international pressure has intensified. In May 2024, Spain, Ireland, and Norway formally recognized the State of Palestine. They were not alone—more recently, in 2025, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal also announced their recognition of Palestine.

Key Statement from the United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the announcement via the social media platform X, emphasizing that:

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are taking action to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution. The hope for a two-state solution is fading. But we cannot allow that light to go out. That is why we are building consensus with leaders in the region and beyond around our framework for peace. This is a practical plan to bring people together around a common vision and a series of steps, including the reform of the Palestinian Authority.”

“Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as Prime Minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine. We recognized the State of Israel more than 75 years ago as a home for the Jewish people. Today, we join over 150 countries that also recognize a Palestinian state.”

Formally recognizing the Palestinian State allows for the legitimization of its full participation in multilateral organizations, international treaties, and human rights forums. This recognition represents a strong signal of international legitimacy, which can facilitate Palestine’s access to entities such as the International Criminal Court, as well as to UN treaties, thereby strengthening its claims to territorial rights. However, such recognition also has its limitations, as it does not guarantee effective control over territory, full governing capacity, nor does it automatically ensure security or the resolution of the armed conflict.

This diplomatic shift marks a significant fracture within the traditionally pro-Israel bloc and reflects growing discomfort over the lack of progress toward a two-state solution. More than 145 countries already formally recognize the Palestinian State, with Portugal recently joining this stance.

France and other European countries are expected to make similar announcements during the UN General Assembly this week, further deepening Israel’s diplomatic isolation and distancing it from nations that had so far maintained a critical or neutral position. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically rejected the recognition, calling it a “reward for terrorism” in the wake of the October 7 attacks, while President Isaac Herzog stated that this move will neither benefit the hostages nor contribute to resolving the conflict.