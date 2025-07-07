The Key Elements Behind Trump’s Proposal for a Ceasefire in Gaza

Amid a war that has dragged on for nearly two years and claimed thousands of lives, U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza emerges as an attempt to halt the violence. But to what extent does this initiative address the root causes of the conflict and respond to the real needs of the Palestinian population?

The plan, backed by Qatar and Egypt, includes several components that appear to offer a temporary solution: a supervised cessation of hostilities, a phased exchange of hostages, and the entry of humanitarian aid. However, can a two-month truce truly provide lasting relief for a population that has endured years of blockade and constant bombardment?

The hostage exchange, one of the most publicized aspects of the plan, raises difficult questions. Some argue that the release of a few hostages is not enough for both sides to move toward a stable peace. There is concern that it could be little more than a symbolic gesture, masking the continued suffering of thousands of Palestinian families.

Furthermore, the proposal outlines a partial reduction in Israeli military operations and a gradual troop withdrawal. Yet it fails to clearly specify how security will be ensured or who will oversee compliance.

Israel’s stance—particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on the complete demilitarization of Hamas—appears to be a major stumbling block. Meanwhile, Hamas has conditioned its acceptance of the deal on the lifting of the blockade and recognition of its political demands. Can this proposal truly satisfy both sides without deeper negotiations and broader international involvement?

Lastly, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire: hundreds of civilians have recently died while trying to access aid, and reports of attacks on food distribution areas are fueling further tensions.

Trump’s proposal opens a door to negotiation, but it also raises numerous questions about its viability and fairness. In a conflict as complex and protracted as this, a temporary ceasefire may ultimately offer only a brief pause in a struggle that demands far more comprehensive solutions.