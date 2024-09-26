The international community calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East

The High-Level Week taking place at the United Nations (UN) in New York has provided a platform for various international states to express their views on the current situation in the Middle East.

A war that began between Israel and Hamas has now involved a third party, Hezbollah (Lebanon). Due to the impending crisis and chaos, countries including the United States, France, the European Union, and several Arab states, which have been present at the UN General Assembly, are calling for an “immediate 21-day ceasefire” in Lebanon, a conflict that appears to be escalating.

The statement was signed by the United States, France, the EU, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar following days of intense diplomatic negotiations.

It asserts that now is the time to reach a “diplomatic agreement that allows civilians on both sides of the border to return home safe and sound.”

These “significant” advances are expected to have a positive impact and persuade for a truce.

“Hell is breaking loose”

Despite negotiations for a truce mediated by the international community, states in the Middle East are turning a deaf ear to the calls, especially Israel, which has not stopped its airstrikes in Gaza in recent months and has also targeted Lebanon in the last few days.

Several right-wing Israeli ministers have rejected the proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, asserting that “we must not give the enemy time to recover and reorganize to continue the war after 21 days” and that “only the surrender of the Islamist organization is acceptable.” Israel has vowed to fight Hezbollah until victory.

Recently, another Israeli attack occurred along the Lebanese border, resulting in at least eight confirmed injuries. The attack “caused material damage at the crossing and its surroundings.” The aim of the Israeli army is to destroy the infrastructure that Hezbollah uses to transfer weapons from Syria along the border between that country and Lebanon.

On the other hand, Israeli bombings against the Gaza Strip have not diminished, as on September 26, another attack was reported on a school in northern Gaza, which is speculated to have left 15 dead, including women and children. Israel intended to target a refugee camp in Jabalia, where a Hamas command center was believed to operate.

In the past seven days, Israel has attacked at least four schools in Palestine that typically serve as shelters for Palestinians displaced by the war. The Middle East is on the brink of total catastrophe amid a war that shows no signs of ending.