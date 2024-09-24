The crisis in the Middle East continues to intensify

For the first time since the October 2023 attacks between Hamas and Israel and the ensuing conflict in Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed this issue before the UN General Assembly. The president took the opportunity to discuss the current situation in the Middle Eastern countries of Israel and Palestine, expressing hope for a better path forward.

His message stated that it was “time for both sides to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.” He also emphasized the “importance of facilitating humanitarian aid.”

President Biden stressed that despite the challenges in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and other parts of the world, it is essential for the international community to continue working toward a just and lasting peace.

The role of the United States

Previously, on June 1, 2024, he urged Hamas to accept a new Israeli proposal to end the conflict in Gaza, stating that “it is time for this war to end.”

The three-part proposal called for a six-week “ceasefire” during which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza.

It also included an “increase” in humanitarian aid and an exchange of some Palestinian hostages.The agreement would ultimately lead to a permanent “cessation of hostilities” and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza.

At that time, Biden emphasized that some leaders in Israel supported the agreement, regardless of any political pressure, acknowledging that not everyone might agree with his plan to end the war.

Now, the US has faced criticism on multiple occasions for its inclination to support Israel, but it is now calling for an “end” to this conflict.

The war began in October when armed men from Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, resulting in nearly 1,200 deaths and 252 hostages taken to Gaza.

According to estimates from the Hamas-led Health Ministry, more than 36,000 people have been killed throughout Gaza since the conflict began.

The latest

Israel recently committed a new violation of international law and war crimes following airstrikes by Israeli forces on Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah, resulting in more than 150 deaths, according to unofficial figures.

September 23, 2024, marked a bloody Monday for the Lebanese, who were attacked by Israeli forces in response to Hezbollah’s support for Gaza during the attack on Israel on October 8 of last year.

In light of this, the Lebanese government and UN authorities are alarmed by the large-scale hostility in the Middle East, which is on the verge of catastrophe.

This conflict does not appear to have any prospect of ending; instead, it seems to be escalating more forcefully, this time with a third party involved (Lebanon).