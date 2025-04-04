The blockade of humanitarian aid as a war strategy in Gaza

In the context of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, denounced the use of humanitarian and food aid as a weapon in the war between Israel and Hamas. Lazzarini stressed that, instead of being a resource for alleviating the suffering of civilians, basic assistance such as food, medicine and fuel has been blocked by the Israeli navy in a systematic way.



“The people of Gaza are exhausted, confined to a small piece of land,” said Lazzarini and made an urgent appeal on the grave situation in Gaza, Highlighting the impossibility of accessing vital resources due to the blockade imposed by Israel which lasted more than a month since the ceasefire, aggravating the humanitarian crisis. According to the Commissioner-General, the interruption of supplies is a form of “collective punishment” that affects the civilian population and condemns the inhabitants of Gaza to hunger and despair.



Since the beginning of March 2025, the situation in the Gaza Strip has become even worse, as Israel closed the crossings into Palestinian territory, blocking the entry of food, medicine and other necessary aid. This closure has worsened the suffering of thousands of people, causing an unprecedented collapse in living conditions in the region.

Mr Lazzarini reiterated the need to lift the siege and allow access for humanitarian aid, stressing that the lives of the people of Gaza depend on it.

In addition, Israel’s genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls by the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice calling for action to prevent further deaths and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.