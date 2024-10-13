Reflections of a genocide

José Martí was killed and the struggle of the Cuban people did not stop, they killed General Augusto C. Sandino and years later the commander Carlos Fonseca and the struggle of the Nicaraguan people did not stop, they killed Yasser Arafat and the struggle of the Palestinian people did not stop, is not proven, but there is the hypothesis that they killed Commander Hugo Chavez and the struggle of the Venezuelan people did not stop. Do you think that because of killing Hassan Nasrallah the anti-Zionist resistance struggle in West Asia will be stopped? To assume that is to underestimate the peoples, to believe that the struggle depends on a personality or even a leader. Of course, the loss of a leader is hard and painful, but never has the history of the struggle for independence and freedom been stopped by that.

It is proven that Israel is an imperialist spawn and that Zionism is supported by the endorsement given to it by the US and Europe to commit its crimes. But it is also true that the greatest triumph of imperialism and Zionism-and therein lies the fundamental cause of their success-is to have succeeded in keeping the Islamic and Muslim world divided and preventing the unity necessary to combat the Zionist enemy. Until 7 October last year, some Arab countries had even signed the Abraham agreements and started the “normalization” of relations with Israel. The Camp David Agreements were signed in 1978 and the Oslo Accords in 1993. More recently, by unleashing the so-called “Arab Spring”, by striking at the axis of resistance in order to destroy it, imperialism and Zionism were pointing towards disunity.

It is more than 45 years of effort by the United States to seek partial agreements that will paralyze the struggle of the Palestinian people and the countries that resist. Never have a firm and tenacious people and their leaders signed any agreement with the Zionist entity. Today, it is once again clear that religious and national identity are subordinate when it comes to defending class interests. That is why some Arab and Muslim countries and leaders are stuck in the rhetoric of “return to Al Quds” and “reject” the Zionist massacres, while in reality they seek to ally -and even do business with them through states seeking to unify them in order to stop the liberating impulse of resistance.



300 million Arabs and 1.5 billion Muslims have not been able to unite to face the Zionism that in Israel is a population of 6.9 million Jews (and not all are Zionists). The division, interests of corrupt medieval monarchies and their desire to subordinate and serve the US and the West allow this situation in which Israel can act at its own leisure violating international law and the UN Charter. The day will come when the peoples of the region will call upon their elites for hesitation and doubts in confronting Zionism. And when that day comes, everything will change.

Article 1, paragraph 1, of the Charter of the United Nations establishes as the first purpose of the organization: “To maintain international peace and security, and to this end: to take effective collective action to prevent and eliminate threats to peace, and to suppress acts of aggression or other breaches of the peace; and to achieve by peaceful means, and in accordance with the principles of justice and international law, settlement or settlement of international disputes or situations likely to lead to breaches of the peace”.



Before, the preamble of the Charter states that the UN is resolved “to preserve the future generations from the scourge of war, which twice during our lifetime has inflicted unspeakable suffering on humanity, to reaffirm faith in the fundamental rights of man, in the dignity and worth of the human person, the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, to create conditions under which justice can be maintained and obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law respected, to promote social progress and raise the standard of living within a broader concept of freedom”.

In light of these precepts, it is clear that the UN has failed, must disappear and give way to an instance that is capable of meeting these objectives. For this, it is basic, fundamental and necessary that the right of veto be abolished. The right of veto is a dictatorial instrument that provides the tools to guarantee Zionist genocide in West Asia.



The UN is no longer an instrument for peace, to the point that the Zionist leader -from New York- and without caring that the world did not listen to him, ordered the attack on Lebanon and the assassination of resistance leader Hassan Nasralah. When it has become clear that the UN is no longer a forum for promoting peace but for encouraging war, its disappearance should be natural.

All this can be done because the United States allows, endorses, supports, finances and arms the cause of war even when it is evident that the crime of genocide established in the “Convention for the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide” has been configured Adopted in 1948 and implemented in 1951. The UN is so ineffective that it has not been able to enforce this convention which was intended to prevent “a crime committed with the intention of destroying, wholly or partially, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”.



When the Second World War ended, the Nuremberg Trial was held to punish those guilty of such an abominable act that caused the death of 60 million people (2.5% of the planet’s population at that time). One of its main objectives was to hold a fair trial and have a concrete role in preventing future genocides. Despite the efforts of Soviet prosecutors, his western colleagues were concerned with “softening” the penalties and safeguarding many criminals.

Thanks to the support of the United States, the Vatican, the International Red Cross, the Franco-Spanish and the defeated Italy but with a strong presence of the troops of Mussolini, Nazism and fascism survived and today take shape in Europe (the elections last Sunday in Austria are a clear reflection of this situation) in Latin America and other regions of the world. Yesterday, in Austria, like Hitler, the fascists came to power through elections.



The unfinished extirpation of Nazism today is becoming a matter for the world. Zionism as a reactionary nationalist tendency and expression of the racist extreme right that emerged in Europe at the end of the 19th century is based on the myth of racial superiority and the exclusivity of the Jews. Like the US, Zionism considers the occupied territory a land promised by God. It is based on extreme chauvinism, anti-communism and extreme nationalism. This allows them to justify the extermination of Palestinians and Arabs.

He asked me whether it would be necessary to wait until the war in West Asia ended with the defeat of Israel to organize a new Nuremberg, or whether it would be necessary for Russia, another country or alliance of countries, to conduct a new Special Military Operation, In order to achieve, as in Ukraine, a halt to the ongoing genocide.



And what will the “civilized” Europeans, social democracies and the cowardly left say when this happens? Or should we continue to look from the tranquility of our homes and our lives as the world is not able to organize even to avoid the mass death of tens of thousands of people? The incompetence and complicity in this genocide will weigh on the conscience of the inhabitants of this planet.

Statements of rejection and repudiation are no longer enough, action is needed and there are many ways to do so in political, legal, economic and military terms, but I repeat it once more, the initiative must come from the Arab and Muslim world because to expect the West, and first of all Europe, to do something is nothing but a chimera. More than anything, they are the perpetrators of the worst genocides in human history. Thus they became rich and powerful: through death, usurpation, theft, piracy, plunder, predation, plunder and rapine. These are the tools that allowed him to transform into “garden”, remember… the rest we are just “jungle”.

"Death is not true

when the work of life has been well accomplished."

José Martí



Hurt if you want to hurt

that I wait serene blow

For I condemn you

the torment of living

Where can you run away

That you do not suffer punishment?

You’ll look for a coat in vain

other mountains, other beaches

and wherever you go

your crime will go with you



Heading

Jesús Orta Ruiz

The Nabori Indian

Sergio Rodríguez Gelfenstein, professor and international commentator. Consultant and international analyst, Master in International Relations.