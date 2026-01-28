Ramadan in the palestinian diaspora: Faith, identity, and unity far from home

Although far from their homeland, Palestinians in the diaspora experience Ramadan with the same devotion and sense of community found in Palestine, recreating homes, traditions, and memories that strengthen their cultural identity.

Ramadan will not only mark a period of fasting and reflection in Palestine, but also within Palestinian communities around the world that keep their traditions alive in countries far from their homeland. For many Palestinians in the diaspora, this sacred month is an opportunity to reconnect with their cultural and religious roots, strengthen solidarity among brothers and sisters living abroad, and pass on their values to new generations who have grown up outside the Middle East.

In cities across countries such as Pakistan, Türkiye, and other places with established Palestinian communities, communal iftars are organized to bring together families, students, and professionals who share the fast and break it together at sunset, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Palestinian homes. For example, in Islamabad, an annual iftar is held where traditional dishes such as maqlooba, mansaf, and musakhan are served, and where families and students gather to share stories, food, and their mother tongue, fostering a strong sense of belonging even far from their place of origin.

In other regions, such as Türkiye, young international students—including Palestinians—celebrate Ramadan together, finding comfort in the call to prayer and the religious practices of the month, which help them feel less like “foreigners” during this deeply spiritual time away from home.

These Ramadan experiences in the diaspora not only strengthen community bonds, but also preserve and transmit culinary traditions, linguistic expressions, and the values of solidarity and charity that characterize the Palestinian Ramadan. Breaking the fast in an environment where memories, prayers, and traditional dishes are shared becomes an act of identity affirmation, especially for children and young people who may have never experienced Ramadan in Palestine.

Moreover, these community gatherings provide a space to reflect on heritage, memory, and hope in the face of the challenges confronting their people. Ramadan in the diaspora thus becomes a bridge between past and future, connecting Palestinian hearts across different geographies under a shared spirit of faith and cultural resilience.