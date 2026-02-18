Two traditions, two ways of living sacrifice, and one inevitable question: what does it truly mean to fast today?

There are calendar coincidences that are almost historical metaphors. This year (for almost the first time in history), Ramadan and Lent begin on the same day. This had happened before, back in 1863, when Ramadan began on the night of Ash Wednesday, but never until now had they awakened together under the same dawn. Two religious civilizations, two ways of understanding sacrifice… and, above all, two ways of taking it seriously.

For an entire month, millions of Muslims neither eat nor drink absolutely anything from dawn until sunset. Nothing means nothing: no coffee, no water, no bread, no excuses… The body is required to participate in the discipline of the soul. Thirst—the most basic human need—becomes a physiological prayer. Hunger ceases to be a mere inconvenience and becomes a reminder: you depend on God even to swallow your own saliva.

In much of contemporary Catholicism, Lent has become a kind of dietary “modernity.” No meat on Friday… but seafood, sushi, sophisticated gastronomy that in any other culture would be festive luxury. The old medieval sacrifice (bread, water, real abstinence) has been replaced by culinary reinterpretation: the sin is eating meat, but stuffed shrimp enters heaven without difficulty.

It is not a gastronomic problem. It is a spiritual one.

Christianity was born as a religion characterized by deserts, vigils, fasts, and martyrdoms. Penance was not symbolic but pedagogical; the body had to learn what the soul professed. Yet comfortable modernity has transformed and altered the liturgy… as my parish priest used to say, “Where does the Bible specifically say that one must not eat meat? That’s symbolic,” he would insist… and so penance has become compatible with pleasure, which is almost a contradiction.

Islam, by contrast—at least on this point—preserves intact the ancient aspect of religion: if faith does not affect the stomach, it has not truly penetrated the person.

During the same month, two believers will pray to the same God of Abraham: one will learn to master his needs; the other will choose not to eat steak but lobster on a Friday.

This is not about moral superiority or competition between religions. It is about coherence. Religious sacrifice has always been a universal language: to deprive oneself in order to remember that we are not self-sufficient. When sacrifice becomes elegant, it ceases to be sacrifice. It becomes social tradition.

Perhaps this historic convergence is not a coincidence, but a mirror. And mirrors are rarely comfortable.