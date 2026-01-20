Ramadan: A Month of Fasting, Traditions, and Unity Around the World

On the last day of the month of Ramadan, we reflect on the customs and traditions observed in different parts of the world during this highly anticipated month for the Muslim community. Ramadan is a time of fasting, spirituality, reflection, and solidarity, experienced in diverse ways depending on each country and culture.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic, or lunar, calendar and lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. Its name comes from the Arabic word ramad, which means “scorching heat,” as this month historically coincided with a period of intense heat.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. This means abstaining from eating and drinking anything at all, not even water. The length of the fast varies according to geographic location: while in some places fasting lasts around 11 hours, in others it can exceed 20 hours.

For example, in Egypt the fast lasts about 14 hours, in Algeria around 16 hours, and in European countries such as England or Germany, between 16 and 17 hours. In Russia, fasting can reach up to 18 hours, while in Finland—one of the countries with the longest fasting hours—it lasts approximately 19 hours. In contrast, Ushuaia, in southern Argentina, has one of the shortest fasting periods in the world, at around 11 hours.

Ramadan traditions also vary from country to country. In Yemen, there is a custom of applying kohl to the eyes, especially to children, as a symbol of celebration at the beginning of the month. In Pakistan, children who fast for the first time are celebrated with family gatherings, gifts, and traditional games such as the well-known “egg-breaking game.”

Egypt is one of the countries where Ramadan is experienced most intensely. Streets are filled with decorations, lights, and the famous Ramadan lanterns. Traditions such as the Ramadan cannon, which announces the time to break the fast, and the mesaharati, who wakes people up before dawn for the pre-fast meal, are still very much alive. In addition, great acts of solidarity are seen throughout the month, with free food offered in the streets to those in need.

Ramadan is a month of patience, generosity, and spiritual strengthening. It also offers health benefits, as fasting helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels, allows the body to rest, and reduces the risk of certain diseases.