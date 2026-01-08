Ramadan: Fasting that unites body, heart, and community

During Ramadan, Muslims fast to grow spiritually, show empathy, and strengthen family and community bonds. Discover the deeper meaning of fasting.

Ramadan is a state of being, a time of inner transformation that encourages living with greater awareness, self-discipline, and closeness to God. Fasting also involves caring for one’s gaze, words, actions, and intentions. One does not fast only from food, but from anything that harms others or distracts from what is good.

This sacred month is an opportunity for forgiveness, redemption, and personal growth. Through fasting, a person reflects on their strengths and weaknesses, gains a deeper understanding of themselves, and renews their commitment to live with greater righteousness throughout the year.

This experience takes on a particularly profound meaning in difficult circumstances. For example, for a Palestinian, fasting during Ramadan is not only a religious practice, but also an act of dignity and inner resilience. They fast with hunger and thirst, but also with patience and hope. Often, iftar—the meal to break the fast—is simple, shared among family or neighbors, and even in the midst of hardship, they give thanks. Fasting reminds them that they are not alone, that God sees, and that solidarity among people is stronger than any deprivation.

Moreover, Ramadan strengthens solidarity and community life. Experiencing hunger and thirst fosters empathy for those who lack the basics, encouraging mutual support, charity, and connection among families and neighbors. Sharing iftar becomes an act of generosity and unity.

Thus, fasting during Ramadan is not just about refraining from eating and drinking, but an invitation to purify the heart, improve one’s conduct, and build a more conscious, compassionate, and supportive society.