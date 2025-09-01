Proposal to Move UN General Assembly to Alicante Follows U.S. Veto on Palestinian Participation

The Spanish political groups Compromís and Sumar have proposed relocating the next United Nations General Assembly to the city of Alicante, moving it away from its traditional venue in New York. The initiative, largely symbolic, aims to raise international visibility and promote decentralized diplomacy, breaking with the centralization typically associated with major global events.

Compromís, a Valencian left-wing, green and regionalist coalition, and Sumar, a national progressive platform led by Yolanda Díaz that brings together various leftist parties, argue that the proposal opens a debate about diversifying international representation and bringing it closer to different regions.

The idea gains particular significance in light of the recent U.S. decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials who were expected to attend the UN General Assembly. The move has sparked international criticism and is seen as a barrier to Palestine’s full participation in multilateral forums.

In this context, Ernest Urtasun, spokesperson for Sumar, also suggested relocating the Assembly to Geneva as a way to circumvent U.S. influence over the New York-based headquarters. Urtasun condemned what he described as the “ongoing genocide in Palestine,” voiced support for a humanitarian flotilla that recently departed from Barcelona, and called for sanctions against Israel, an arms embargo, and the withdrawal of the Spanish ambassador from Tel Aviv.

While moving the UN General Assembly to either Alicante or Geneva faces practical and procedural challenges, both proposals bring to the table a broader discussion about the concentration of power within the UN system and the need to ensure fairer and more inclusive international representation.