President Trump visits the Middle East and uncertainty about Gaza grows

US President Donald Trump is touring the Middle East, with key stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Although officially its itinerary does not include the Gaza Strip, it is believed that the regional context has put the Palestinian issue at the center of diplomatic debate.

In February 2025, Trump surprised with a controversial proposal: that the United States “take control” of Gaza and transform the enclave into a “Middle East Riviera”. It also suggested permanent resettlement of Palestinians in third countries such as Egypt or Jordan. This idea was immediately rejected by the above-mentioned governments, the Palestinian Authority, the Arab League and various international organizations, which consider it unfeasible and destabilizing.

Although the issue is not publicly on the agenda, analysts like Omar Rahman of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs say that Gaza is being discussed behind closed doors. Gaza is most likely leading the bilateral talks, much more so than trade deals such as the purchase of Boeing aircraft.

Trump’s tour is already having visible effects in the region:

In Saudi Arabia, strategic and defense agreements were announced, strengthening the alliance with Washington in an increasingly volatile regional context.

In Qatar, the focus is expected to shift towards humanitarian and diplomatic issues, with Gaza being a major concern.

Critical situation in Gaza

Meanwhile, on the ground, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with Israeli bombardments in Jabalia leaving at least 70 dead, including women and children. The coincidence has generated expectations among some Palestinian sectors, who hope that the presence of the US president will help to halt the escalation of violence