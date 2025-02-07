President Donald Trump is determined to relocate the Palestinian population

President Donald Trump recently expressed that the US is determined to take control of the Gaza Strip and relocate all Palestinian population to other neighboring nations. This pronouncement is one of the strongest that an American leader has made in years.

The president spoke openly of his close relationship with Israel, and as he recognizes that the capital of this, is Jerusalem, even referred to the old construction of an American embassy in these lands.

During a meeting at the White House where the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was present, he pointed out that in 4 years nobody did anything to avoid the devastating events that occurred in the world, especially in the Middle East, October 7, 2023 following the outbreak of the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Donald Trump, stressed that the US had joined with the Israelis to fight against an enemy, namely Hamas, and referred to the structure as a killer who has “killed, raped and caused pain to its citizens”, and noted, “We will do everything to get Hamas eliminated and restore peace in a region that has had many problems”.

For Donald Trump the Gaza Strip has been “a symbol of death and destruction”. Therefore, he has expressed that the Palestinians cannot live there while it is being rebuilt.

“They should go to other countries with humanitarian hearts, and build different domains that can be occupied by the 1.8 million Palestinians who live in the destruction of Gaza,” said the US president.

Trump’s proposal is that the US take over the Gaza Strip, so he has said: “we will do a good job the area, we will treat the remnants of bombs that are there and that did not explode, we will rebuild, we will get rid of the destroyed buildings and make them better and different. They cannot return. They cannot live in destruction and the present situation”.

Following the statements made by President Trump, the nations of the Middle East rejected his proposal to take control of Gaza. Saudi Arabia opposed any attempt to displace the inhabitants of Gaza and reaffirmed its support for a Palestinian state, saying it would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel if this goal is not met. Turkey, through its foreign minister, expressed its disagreement, opposing the displacement of local population and any initiative seeking to exclude the inhabitants of Gaza.