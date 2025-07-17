Pope Leo XIV condemns attack on Catholic church in Gaza

An Israeli bombing of the Holy Family parish in Gaza, the only Catholic church in the Strip, left several people dead and multiple injured, including the parish priest Gabriel Romanelli, who suffered a minor leg injury. The attack occurred on Thursday, July 17, and has caused international shock due to its impact on the civilian population.

In response to this event, Pope Leo XIV expressed his deep sorrow and reiterated his call for an “immediate ceasefire” in the region. In a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, the pontiff emphasized the need to halt violence and promote dialogue leading to reconciliation and lasting peace.

The bombing of the parish, an important symbol for the Christian community in Gaza, has renewed the debate on the humanitarian situation in the Strip, where the Palestinian population continues to face years of conflict and suffering. Various civil and religious organizations have stressed the urgent need to protect civilians trapped in this prolonged crisis.

This regrettable episode adds to the chain of confrontations that worsen the vulnerability of the Palestinian population. The international community watches closely, underscoring the importance of a political agreement that guarantees stability and respect for human rights in the region.