Pope Leo XIV calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Vatican City – In his first public appearance as a pontiff after his election on May 8, Pope Leo XIV surprised the world this Sunday with a strong message from the loggia of Saint Peter’s Basilica, to more than 100,000 people gathered in Vatican Square: “No more war,” he proclaimed forcefully.



In a direct call to the world’s great powers, the new leader of the Catholic Church warned about “the dramatic scenario of a third world war breaking out” and urged that active conflicts which he said are tearing apart entire communities be stopped.



Emphatically, Leo XIV demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and expressed “deep sorrow” for the humanitarian situation of the civilian population in the enclave, which has been under siege by Israeli forces for months. “Cease fire immediately,” he said, while calling for urgent humanitarian aid to a population that he described as “exhausted”.



The Pope also called for the release of all hostages, underlining the need to protect human life over any political or ideological differences.



Although his position was balanced, the tone of his message suggested a growing concern about Palestinian suffering, highlighting the civil drama in Gaza as a moral urgency for the international community.



As for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Leo XIV called for “a genuine, just and lasting peace” and showed his closeness to the “beloved people of Ukraine”. His speech coincided with a new proposal for direct negotiations launched by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, as failed attempts at mediation by the US administration continue.

Leo XIV also recalled the anniversary of the end of the Second World War, underlining the need for lessons from the past to serve as a guide in preventing new catastrophes. With this first blessing at noon, Leo XIV makes it clear that his pontificate begins with a firm commitment to peace and human rights.