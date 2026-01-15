Period of Observance and Important Dates of Ramadan 2026

During 2026, Ramadan will take place between the months of February and March. It is estimated to begin on the night of February 17, making the first day of fasting February 18. The duration of the holy month will be 29 or 30 days, with its conclusion expected between March 18 and 19, depending on the observation of the new crescent moon.

During this period, Muslims observe daily fasting from dawn to sunset, along with increased emphasis on prayer, personal reflection, and solidarity with others. Although the dates are calculated in advance, the start and end of Ramadan may vary slightly between countries, as they are officially confirmed upon sighting the new moon that marks each month in the Islamic calendar.

The last ten days of Ramadan hold special significance. During this time, Muslims seek the Night of Power, or Laylat al-Qadr, which commemorates the first revelation of the Qur’an. Traditionally, this night falls on one of the odd-numbered nights during this period, especially the twenty-seventh night, which in 2026 would be approximately March 16 or 17.

Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of fasting. The day begins with a special communal prayer and continues with family gatherings, celebrations, and acts of generosity toward those in need. In 2026, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 19 or 20.

Overall, Ramadan 2026 will be a period of spiritual reflection, personal discipline, and community engagement, with dates guiding its observance while always respecting the lunar tradition that governs the Islamic calendar.