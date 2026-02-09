Palestinian orthodox christians: faith and an ancient culture

Amid the everyday life of Palestine, Orthodox Christians keep their tradition alive. Their rituals, festivities, and family ties reflect the identity of a community that has learned to coexist within a diverse environment.

The Palestinian Christian population is an integral part of Palestine’s history and cultural identity. Within it, Orthodox Christians constitute one of the oldest and most representative communities, with a historical presence in cities such as Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Gaza, and various localities in the West Bank.

These Christians identify themselves both through their faith and their Palestinian identity, sharing language, cultural customs, and a common history with their Muslim neighbors. Over the centuries, they have coexisted within the same social, religious, and cultural space, forming part of the region’s diverse social fabric.

Despite being a minority, Orthodox Christians have preserved their tradition and religious heritage: historic churches, monasteries, and celebrations such as Orthodox Easter and Christmas according to the Julian calendar, which remain central to community life. Their history is intertwined with that of the majority society, where religious practices such as Ramadan are part of the cultural environment surrounding their daily lives.

During Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, life in Palestine is transformed by fasting, prayers, and communal celebrations. For Orthodox Christians, this period is part of the cultural richness of their surroundings—a time that reflects religious diversity and the historical coexistence of different communities. Orthodox Christians participate in shared social life while maintaining their own traditions and celebrations, observing and respecting the customs of their Muslim neighbors.

This daily coexistence reflects the community’s ability to preserve its faith, culture, and family bonds within a pluralistic context. Churches, monasteries, and centuries-old rituals continue to be spaces where the identity of Palestinian Orthodox Christians is preserved, while understanding and mutual respect among different religious traditions are strengthened.

In this context, the history and culture of Palestinian Orthodox Christians are interwoven with the life of the entire region, demonstrating how diversity can coexist and enrich itself, even in the face of contemporary challenges such as emigration or the decline of the Christian population. Their faith and culture continue to be a pillar in the living history of Palestine.