Palestinian flag to be displayed at WHO headquarters in Geneva

Geneva – The World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted a landmark resolution on Monday that will allow the Palestinian flag to be raised alongside those of its member states at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

The proposal was approved by 95 votes, that is, it was supported by a large majority of member countries including: China, Pakistan, Iran, Nicaragua and Turkey. During the vote there were four votes against, one of them attributed to Israel, and 27 abstentions.

This seeks to recognize Palestine’s status as a non-member observer state and strengthen its involvement in global health issues. The Palestinian representatives can now sit alongside the other delegations of member states, although they still do not have the right to vote.

The raising of the Palestinian flag at WHO headquarters symbolizes an important step towards international recognition of Palestine and its right to participate in international forums addressing issues of public health and global well-being.

The gesture comes a year after the WHO recognized Palestine as an observer state, aligning itself with its status at the UN.