Palestinian Authority re-establishes interim committee to coordinate management in the Gaza Strip

The Palestinian Authority reported on the imminent reactivation of an interim committee to oversee the internal management of the Gaza Strip, under the guidance of a representative Palestinian government acting in accordance with international standards.



Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa clarified that this committee does not represent the creation of a new political entity, but seeks to rebuild Palestinian institutions in Gaza, underlining that this region is an indivisible part of the State of Palestine. He also pointed out that this decision aims to consolidate the institutional cohesion between the West Bank and Gaza, as opposed to any attempt at fragmentation or imposition of external structures outside the national consensus.



Mustafa stressed that his administration has an obligation to ensure the provision of essential services such as access to water, food and medicine, and he described the current suffering of the population as a moral failure of the international community. In this line, he rejected that Israeli military actions could serve as justification for the establishment of external entities in Gaza, insisting that the Palestine Liberation Organization remains the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and that the Palestinian Authority is the body empowered to exercise governmental functions in both Gaza and the West Bank.

The reactivation of this interim committee is a concrete step towards reaffirming the legitimate authority of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, strengthening its management capacity and its commitment to national unity. In a scenario marked by an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, this measure represents a tangible response for the population, with the aim of restoring basic services and restoring the dignity of the inhabitants.

The announcement comes within the framework of initiatives aimed at achieving institutional integration between Gaza and the West Bank, and facilitating reconstruction and stability in the territory by promoting a civil administration, Professional and capable of responding effectively to the humanitarian emergency.