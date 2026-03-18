Palestine prepares for the end of Ramadan 2026

The end of Ramadan 2026 is approaching, bringing with it one of the most significant moments for those who practice Islam.

Ramadan 2026 in Palestine is nearing its conclusion, which could fall today, March 18, or tomorrow, March 19, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. This sacred month, based on the Islamic lunar calendar, not only marks a period of fasting from dawn to sunset, but also a time of spiritual devotion, reflection, and solidarity. For those who observe it, each day of fasting represents an act of discipline, self-control, and closeness to God, as well as a reminder of empathy toward those in need.

During these final days, the streets of Jerusalem, Gaza, and Ramallah fill with night markets, the smell of freshly baked bread, and lanterns lighting up courtyards and terraces. Everyday activities take on special meaning: preparing iftar, sharing meals with neighbors, and providing food to those in need are all part of Ramadan practices that strengthen community bonds and solidarity.

In Palestine, Ramadan is more than fasting, it is a symbol of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. Children learn from an early age to live with hope and gratitude, sharing small moments of joy that become acts of unity and strength. Families gather at the end of the day to break their fast, a moment filled with spiritual meaning, where the sacrifice of the day transforms into gratitude and generosity.

This year, the political and social context adds tension. Recent confrontations in Gaza and the West Bank have left visible marks on the streets and in people’s memories. Night prayers are carried out amid the sound of sirens and distant gunfire, a reminder that everyday peace remains elusive. Still, faith continues to serve as a refuge. For many, the spirituality of Ramadan provides guidance to endure hardship, sustain hope, and value every moment of togetherness.

For Palestinian women, Ramadan is also a time of teaching and passing down memory. In their homes, mothers and grandmothers prepare traditional dishes, share stories of resilience, and teach younger generations the importance of preserving cultural and religious roots. Offering the fast to God and to others, sharing food, and caring for one’s neighbor become acts that unite generations and reinforce identity.

As the end of Ramadan 2026 approaches, anticipation over the sighting of the new moon is palpable. Depending on its visibility on March 18, the holy month will conclude that day, and Eid al-Fitr will begin on March 19; if the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will extend through March 19, with Eid starting the following day. The practice of observing the hilal (crescent moon) keeps alive a centuries-old tradition that connects millions of Muslims around the world to natural cycles and to their faith.

For Palestinians, every prayer, every shared meal, and every act of generosity serves as a reminder that, despite conflict and uncertainty, tradition, spiritual devotion, and hope remain intact. Ramadan 2026 does not end only with the moon, but with the reaffirmation of values that sustain the community in difficult times.