Oliver Laxe arrives at the Oscars wearing a pin in support of Palestine

On the red carpet of the 2026 Oscars, Oliver Laxe drew attention not only for his nomination but also for a small pin that conveys solidarity and commitment to Palestine.

The 2026 Oscars have been marked not only by the celebration of world cinema but also by symbolic statements that go beyond the red carpet and enter the global debate. Among them, the appearance of director Oliver Laxe, nominated this year, stood out, as he wore a small but meaningful watermelon-shaped pin, a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian people and the pursuit of a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Laxe, director of the film Sirât, chose the iconic stage in Los Angeles to make his stance visible regarding what many consider one of the most urgent humanitarian crises today. Speaking on the sidelines of the gala, he explained that this symbol is not a trend: “We must bear the pain of the whole world. The Palestinians are suffering, there is no doubt. Everyone is suffering nowadays, and we need to keep it in our conscience and carry it with us.”

In addition, Laxe stated that being at the Oscars was a significant recognition of his work and a unique opportunity to showcase his film on one of the most important stages in global cinema. For him, the nomination and his presence at the ceremony represented the culmination of a long journey of promotion and effort, as well as a moment to celebrate the creative and emotional value his work has achieved internationally, even without winning awards this year.

The presence of the pin is part of a growing trend among film figures who have used the visibility of the Oscars to express political and social positions. This year, from “No to War” messages to symbols advocating justice and ceasefires in different regions of the world, these gestures reflect how international cultural events also become platforms for public discourse with global impact.

Laxe’s gesture has reignited the debate over the role of the arts and their representatives in issues that go beyond the entertainment industry, reminding us that cinema—and its most visible ceremonies—cannot be separated from the social and political contexts that shape our time.