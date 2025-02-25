Occupied West Bank, the new collective repression of Israel

Recently, the Israeli occupation forces have intensified their operations in the northern West Bank, particularly in the Jenin refugee camp, where they have destroyed a residential area.

The Israeli army has expanded its operations, now covering five new villages, and has reported the deaths of more than 50 «saboteurs» and the arrest of 110 Palestinians since the start of the raids. For the first time in more than 20 years, Israel has sent tanks to the region, as part of the so-called Operation Iron Wall, which will run until 2025. This military deployment has caused the death of at least 27 civilians and the displacement of 16,000 people in Jenin.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the 40,000 displaced Palestinians from the Tubas, Tulkarem and Jenin refugee camps will not be able to return. He also justified the prolongation of operations by saying that the IDF is clearing the region of «terrorist nests» and destroying infrastructure of Palestinian armed groups.

At the same time, the Israeli army has demolished Palestinian houses under the pretext of lack of building permits, particularly in the province of Salfit. Since January, at least 76 Palestinian structures have been destroyed in the West Bank, mainly in Zone C, which is under Israeli military control.

Amid this surge of violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners who were scheduled to be released under ceasefire agreements with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. This decision was taken after a series of explosions near Tel Aviv and as part of intensified operations in the West Bank.

The West Bank, home to descendants of Palestinians displaced during the 1948 war, is still seen by Palestinians as the center of their struggle for a future independent state. Continued Israeli repression in the region has fuelled tensions and uncertainty about the future of peace in the area.