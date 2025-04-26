Norway Formalizes Diplomatic Relations with Palestine, Marking a Historic Shift

OSLO — In a move that reshapes its historic role in the Middle East, Norway has formally established full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, Marie Antoinette Sedin presented her credentials as the Palestinian ambassador to King Harald V during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Oslo. The event marked the formalization of relations between the two governments — a step Norway had long debated but had previously avoided in favor of a more cautious, mediator-centered role in Israeli-Palestinian affairs.

The decision comes nearly a year after Norway, alongside Spain and Ireland, officially recognized Palestinian statehood on May 28, 2024. That recognition was described at the time as a reflection of Norway’s commitment to the two-state solution. Thursday’s ceremony marks a new, tangible commitment to that policy.

Norway’s historical involvement in Middle East peace efforts dates back to the 1993 Oslo Accords, discreetly negotiated under Norwegian auspices. Yet for decades, Oslo maintained an official stance of neutrality, seeking to mediate without formally recognizing Palestinian sovereignty. That approach has now changed.

Following the formal establishment of ties, Israel reacted strongly, revoking the accreditation of eight Norwegian diplomats assigned to work with the Palestinian Authority. Norway’s Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, described the Israeli action as “extreme” in public remarks, underscoring the strain the diplomatic decision has placed on Oslo’s traditionally strong ties with Israel.

The move places Norway among a growing group of European nations increasingly willing to challenge longstanding diplomatic conventions in support of Palestinian statehood. Norwegian officials have emphasized that their recognition and establishment of relations are consistent with international law and intended to contribute to a peaceful two-state solution.

The Palestinian government has welcomed the move, viewing it as a key step toward greater international legitimacy. Plans for a permanent Palestinian embassy in Oslo are reportedly underway.

While the broader geopolitical consequences remain uncertain, what is clear is that Norway has now firmly positioned itself not only as a former mediator but as an active supporter of Palestinian sovereignty — a change that could reverberate far beyond Scandinavia.