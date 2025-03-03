No Other Land, best Palestinian documentary and Oscar winner

No Other Land, is a documentary about the struggle of a Palestinian activist against the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and the genocide committed by Israel. Co-directed by Palestinian Basel Adra and Israeli Yuval Abraham, along with two other film partners, the film offers a raw account of life in the occupied territories.



Basel Adra, a Palestinian journalist and activist, took the opportunity to thank the Academy and share that he became a father two months ago, in the midst of one of the most difficult times for the Palestinian people due to the war with Israel that began in 2023. «I hope my daughter does not have to live the same life that I live now, always fearing violence, house demolitions and displacement facing my community,» he said with emotion.



He added that the film reflects «the harsh reality we have been enduring for decades» and took the opportunity to make a call to the world: «We call on the world to take serious measures to stop the injustice and stop the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people».

Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist and co-director of the film, said: «Together, our voices are stronger». During his speech, he expressed one of the most direct political criticisms of the night, pointing out: «I am free under the law, he is not». Abraham added: «There is a different way. A political solution without ethnic supremacy…”

The documentary highlights the resistance of Adra and her community to the demolitions of their homes by the Israeli army, including the destruction of a school and community mobilization following an incident in which a local resident was paralyzed by soldiers.

Despite its success at international festivals and having been distributed in 24 countries, the feature film has faced difficulties in its distribution in the United States, where it has been screened in very few cinemas, probably due to the political sensitivity of its content.