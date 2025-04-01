No one escapes the clutches of Israeli militancy

In Gaza, more than a dozen bodies of humanitarian workers have been recovered from a mass grave, exposing systematic violence against those who are trying to alleviate the suffering of civilians. Among the victims are members of the Palestinian Red Crescent (MLRP), civil defense, and the UN, while an MLRP doctor remains missing, adding to the distress of those still risking their lives to offer help.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), condemned the deadly attack that resulted in the deaths of eight MLRP ambulance workers in Gaza. These workers were on duty when they were shot. In his message, Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern for the well-being of Assad Al-Nassasra, an ambulance worker who remains missing. He also emphasized that, according to international humanitarian law, health workers must be protected at all times.



The WHO is deeply concerned for the well-being of ambulance worker Assad Al-Nassasra, who remains missing, he wrote in a post on X. “Health workers must be protected at all times” he added, regretting the murder of these courageous colleagues. His message also made an urgent appeal to the international community: “Resume ceasefire”.

For his part, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA), said that this is “a profound violation of human dignity”, warning that this type of murder was becoming routine. “This cannot become the new norm. There must be accountability. International humanitarian law applies to everyone, without exception”.

It has been a difficult week since the ceasefire was broken in Palestine, with systematic attacks by Israeli troops who scare away, rob their homes and kill anyone who crosses their path.