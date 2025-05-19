New order of forced displacement in Gaza increases humanitarian crisis

Gaza – The Israeli army has issued a new order for forced displacement for residents of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, thus intensifying the suffering of Palestinians in the region. The order, which also affects nearby towns of Bani Suhaila and Abasan, calls for thousands to move to the Al-Mawasi area under threat of “unprecedented” attack. The Khan Younis area has been officially declared a “dangerous combat zone”, raising international concern.

This follows a wave of Israeli airstrikes that has struck the region with ferocity, killing at least 60 people on the last day alone. The situation in Gaza is desperate, with the blockaded enclave facing a serious humanitarian crisis that has left thousands of civilians trapped in a dead-end war zone.

In addition, it is feared that the region will soon be approaching a devastating famine as humanitarian supplies are not able to enter because of the blockade. Reports from Gaza are frightening: the IDF continues to bomb relentlessly from north to south of the Strip, without showing signs of ceasing the offensive.

The international community remains silent as thousands of Palestinian lives are being wiped out. Images of devastation and deaths continue to reach the media, but the overall response remains insufficient.

This massive forced displacement and indiscriminate attacks confirm what many already feared: a humanitarian crisis that gets worse with each passing minute. The voices calling for peace and an end to the Israeli occupation are growing louder as the suffering of the Palestinians continues.