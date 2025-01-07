Macklemore: “The Nabka never ends, the colonizer lied”

The phrase “The Nabka never ends, the settler lied” is part of the song Hind’s Hall by American rapper Macklemore in protest at the genocide in Gaza and as a support for Palestine.

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, known by his stage name Macklemore, titled his song Hind’s Halls, as a reference to the new name that a group of Columbia University protesters gave to the Hamilton Hall when they occupied it. The name of the room is about the case of the Palestinian girl Hin Rajab who died asking for help for hours surrounded by her family’s corpses. His case is a symbol of the horror of the Israeli invasion.

During the history of Columbia University, the Hamilton Hall has been renamed according to the political context in which it is lived, for example in 1969 it was named Malcolm X Liberation College, and in 1985 it was called Mandela Hall; after demanding that the university stop indirect investments in South Africa due to the racist policy of apartheid, similar to the segregation currently living in the Middle East.

In his song Macklemore, he took up a passage from Ana La Habibi by the Lebanese singer Fairuz to talk about the war and his country’s position on it. The video clip accompanying his verses shows politicians, security forces, academics defending Palestine and social media users teaching about the consequences of war.

The strongest words found within the lyrics are: white supremacy, apartheid, anti-Zionism and genocide. Macklemore, is a strong critic of the United States and those in power, besides questioning the performance of the police and the silence of many colleagues in the world of music.

The rapper released the song on his social media in May 2024 and is available on YouTube and Spotify.

Excerpt from the song Hind’s Halls



"The Nakba never ended, the colonizer lied

If students in tents posted on the lawn

Occupying the quad is really against the law

And a reason to call in the police and their squad

Where does genocide land in your definition, huh?

Destroying every college in Gaza and every mosque

Pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs

The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all

And fuck no,

I'm not voting for you in the fall

Undecided".