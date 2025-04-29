London hosts key talks to move towards a free Palestine

Recently, a major series of meetings between the Palestinian and UK governments took place in London, focusing on the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza and continued Israeli aggression in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

During the talks, Palestinian and British leaders stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, along with unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid and strict compliance with international humanitarian law.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen a strategic partnership. Mustafa thanked the United Kingdom for its continued support to Palestine, despite difficult circumstances.

Both Governments reaffirmed their commitment to the two-State solution and the end of the Israeli occupation. The United Kingdom condemned the expansion of Israeli settlements and settler violence, urging an immediate halt to these activities.

The meeting also addressed the economic issue. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed establishing a framework for strategic cooperation, with the aim of strengthening Palestinian governance, in particular through the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

In a significant gesture, the United Kingdom announced a £101 million aid package for the coming fiscal year, aimed at humanitarian support and institutional reforms in Palestine.

Although challenges remain, the talks in London mark a key step towards peace, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to a free Palestine and a just future for the region.