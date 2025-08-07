Journalists in Gaza face deadly tactics of starvation and attacks

International press freedom and human rights organizations have issued an urgent call to cease the use of forced starvation tactics and targeted attacks against journalists operating in the Gaza Strip.

These entities note that journalists in Gaza are being deliberately subjected to extreme conditions of deprivation, in a context where one in three inhabitants face days without access to food. These communicators represent the last independent voices keeping the international community informed about the humanitarian situation in a region strongly impacted by conflict and blockade.

Since October 2023, more than 230 journalists and media workers in Gaza have lost their lives. Those who remain face constant threats, as well as shortages of medical supplies and basic food, being forced to choose between death from air strikes or starvation.

This scenario should not be interpreted as collateral damage or fortuitous event, but as a deliberate tactic aimed at silencing the truth and restricting access to information about the humanitarian impact of the conflict. While Israel claims that its actions are aimed at ensuring its national security, numerous international and local voices warn of the serious humanitarian cost these measures entail for the Palestinian civilian population.

On digital platforms, the hashtag #SaveGazaJournalists has been used to make visible the difficulties faced by communicators in the area, In particular, the inability of foreign media to have free access to Gaza and the information censorship that limits independent coverage of the conflict.

The signatory organisations demand:

Immediate and unrestricted access to food, clean water and medical supplies for journalists and civilians through protected humanitarian corridors.

The lifting of the blockade on the foreign press, ensuring a safe and free environment for journalistic work.

The investigation and punishment of those responsible for violations against journalists, in accordance with international law.

The establishment of sustained protection mechanisms for those working in conflict areas.

The international community is faced with an inescapable ethical imperative: to protect those who risk their lives in order to report accurately and objectively, as well as to safeguard press freedom in crisis contexts. Continued journalistic work and the dissemination of the truth are essential for a full understanding of the suffering of the Palestinian population and for progress towards a just and lasting solution to the conflict.