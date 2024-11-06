It’s immoral to be accused of being anti-Semites

Although the subject of antisemitism is trite, colonial Zionist fascism will continue to implement it as it has. It is an effective instrument of fear. It is implemented by the most powerful and sophisticated fascist force of our historical time, Zionism.

To accuse ourselves of being anti-Semites for being anti-Zionists is a blackmail strategy and all blackmail is immoral. Using the tragedy of the Jewish Holocaust in Europe to commit a Colonial Holocaust against the native Palestinian people is disturbing, sadistic. This is a moral breakdown in the human cortex.

The Zionists have converted the Jewish Holocaust, that macabre pain into their necrophilia. We are facing grim facts of the human psyche. What will the fauna and flora of the human species say in the face of such depravity?

Once again I am not bringing anything new, the dirty accusation of anti-Semitic that we are told is a strategy in which it is demonized to silence us, to repress us, to separate us. It is an oppressive instrument. It is contrary to the human values of freedom.

We must understand that when we are accused of being anti-Semites, it is their letter to say: you shut up, you have no right to speak. It is their letter of effective manipulation to subdue, to drag us. This is humiliation.

We must understand something, it is a fascist logic, that is, they see us and feel us as subhuman and that not only to the Palestinians or Arabs in general but to anyone who cries for the liberation of the native Palestinian people.

We must understand their logic, they see us and feel us as subhuman. We are outraged by their insolence, mockery and cynicism, because it is a lie, it is absurd, ridiculous and foolish when we are accused of being anti-Semitic. We must understand that they are not to speak truth, they are not to be sensible, that is not their job. The absurd and ridiculous is an effective necessity. Recall that they directly and indirectly own the media monopoly, banking, academia and commerce.

On the other hand we must understand that when we compare them with the Nazis and manifest their fascist character, it is not an offense to them. Being fascist is a sense of supremacist pride between the Zionist and pro-Zionist elite. They not only need fascism but it is also an identity in itself. It is their duty to be fascists, otherwise they will not achieve their goals and it is thanks to fascism that they have been able to consolidate themselves. We must understand this.

I am not astonished at the brutality, the Colonial Holocaust, which today commits the colonial regime of “Israel” against the native Palestinian people in Gaza. I come from the womb of a Palestinian peasant woman who survived the Al Nakba and fled Palestine in 1948. His testimony is in me, my heritage and memory I do not renounce. She was caught in the nerves that unfortunately something I also inherited from her.

In the face of the macabre Zionist cruelty that operates today in Gaza, the only new thing is that what has been said by the Arabs, Persians and others for decades of Zionist horror, the so-called “Israel” imposed from Europe and by Europeans, the world did not believe it and rather they called you anti-Semitic, “you are Muslims anti-Jewish”. Now the world is seeing this horror of hatred and contempt for the native people by the colonizer. That’s the only new thing.

Y ante la espantosa y escalofriante glorificación de la matanza de niños palestinos por la gran mayoría de esa sociedad colonial israelí. Nosotros reflexionemos profundamente de cómo combatir el miedo que ejerce el poderoso fascismo sionista. Creo que debemos ir más allá de describir y condenarlos de nazis, fascistas, criminales, infanticidas, genocidas, eso para ellos, la élite, no le genera ningún insulto. Esa élite mundial sabe que esto es algo pasajero y continuarán con su Holocausto Colonial hasta obtener su objetivo y luego aunque el mundo lo recuerde, ya el mal está hecho.

Superemos ese círculo, cuando nosotros los acusamos de hipócritas, ellos no están para ser sinceros, ese no es su trabajo. Ya basta nosotros de hablar de dos Estados, eso es una trampa, son modalidades de exterminio. Veo análisis sustentados en el miedo, ese miedo disfrazado de estrategia. Basta de demagogia intelectual, basta de patuque intelectual, esto favorece al fascismo colonial sionista. Ya basta de decir que el problema es el gobierno de extrema derecha de Mileikovinsky (Netanyahu), y debe ser destituido, cuando en realidad es la entidad colonial el problema. Paren de hablar de pueblo judío cuando en realidad no son más que de vikingos colonizadores.

Estuve varias veces en Gaza, nunca había visto tantas mujeres embarazadas, nunca había visto tantos niños. Literalmente salían por debajo de la mesa, y a manera de metáfora o a manera surrealista, abrías una gaveta y salía un niño…

A la memoria de los niños destripados, a la memoria de los niños descuartizados, a la memoria de los niños que se los tragó la tierra, mediante las sofisticadas bombas del colonialismo eurocéntrico de “Israel”. Aquí de lo que se trata es de abolir la existencia del anacronismo eurocéntrico colonial de “Israel”, no a Mileikovinsky, eso sería artificial y estaríamos contribuyendo con el fascismo sionista colonial.

La cita histórica es la emancipación del pueblo nativo palestino.

Ser antisionista es la causa de la humanidad, salvemos a la humanidad.

Liberémonos del miedo, ese infiel que llevamos por dentro. Un miedo talentoso, el miedo también tiene su arte.

Susana Khalil, a political scientist, researcher and graduate in political science from the University of Quebec in Canada, has combined activism with research on Palestinian history and the Zionist movement.