Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza generates international rejection and humanitarian alarm

The Israeli Security Cabinet recently approved a plan for the army to take military control of the Gaza Strip, with the intention of establishing a security perimeter that would eventually be handed over to an Arab civilian force. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the main objective is not a permanent annexation, but to put pressure on Hamas for the release of hostages and an eventual transfer of control over the territory.



This plan provides for the forced relocation of hundreds of thousands of civilians, which is why the international community has reacted with concern and rejection. French President Emmanuel Macron described the initiative as “an unprecedented disaster” and called for an international coalition under the UN to promote a ceasefire and stabilize Gaza without resorting to military operations. In addition, foreign ministers from 25 countries called for a “massive flow of humanitarian aid” to prevent famine and the collapse of the health system in Gaza, describing the situation as catastrophic and even genocidal.



The Israeli plan envisages military expansion into densely populated areas still under Hamas control, including the Nuseirat and Bureij camps. Although “safe zones” are promised for civilians, many of these areas have already been bombed or are in critical condition, increasing fear among the local population.

For its part, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting to address this measure, warning that the occupation will not resolve the conflict and could intensify the suffering of the Palestinian population. Miroslav Jenca, UN Deputy Secretary-General, warned that the implementation of the plan is likely to trigger “another calamity in Gaza, with forced displacement, murder and destruction”.

The people of Gaza, who have been suffering blockades, shelling and shortages for years, are shocked and desperate at the prospect of further displacement in the midst of a deep humanitarian crisis. Many blame both Israel and Hamas for sacrificing civilians in a seemingly endless battle.