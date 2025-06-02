Israeli Offensive Continues as Casualties in Gaza Rise

Gaza – The Israeli army has intensified its ground operations in the Gaza Strip as part of the so-called Operation Gideon’s Chariots, a military campaign involving direct clashes, the elimination of alleged combatants, and the destruction of both above- and below-ground infrastructure. According to Israeli military sources, the objective is to dismantle networks considered armed threats.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave continues to deteriorate rapidly. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 52 deaths and more than 500 injuries were reported in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli air and ground attacks. These figures bring the total to 54,470 dead and 124,693 wounded since the offensive began on October 7, 2023. The ministry also warned that bodies remain trapped under the rubble and cannot be recovered due to the intensity of the bombardments.

One of the most recent and controversial incidents occurred near the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, where international media reported that Israeli troops opened fire about one kilometer from a UN food distribution center. The IDF stated that the attack took place outside the center’s operating hours and targeted several suspicious individuals approaching its forces. However, the event has sparked a strong international reaction.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the incident, which left at least 31 people dead.

“It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,” Guterres stated. Without directly accusing Israel, he emphasized that the country has “clear obligations under international law” to facilitate humanitarian aid and to allow unrestricted access for large-scale assistance in Gaza.

The UN maintains that its operations must be carried out under secure conditions and in accordance with humanitarian principles. However, the situation on the ground suggests that this goal is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve, as thousands of Palestinian civilians remain trapped between the crossfire and widespread destruction.