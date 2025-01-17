Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire agreement against Palestine

After the most fateful hours that the Middle East is living for the war between Israel and Hamas, this Friday, January 17, the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, announced in his X account, that the security cabinet made up of 33 members, approved the ceasefire and release of hostages.

The head of state of Israel, he said: “I have no illusions: the agreement will bring with it great challenges and painful and agonizing moments that we will have to overcome and face together. With all my heart, I embrace the families of the hostages, especially those who know that their loved ones will not return on the first stage. We must bring everyone back. Everyone. We will not rest or give in until this happens”.

He also said that he hoped the government would follow his lead and quickly approve the decision, emphasizing that “this is a vital step in fulfilling the most important pact between the state and its citizens. There is no greater moral, human, Jewish and Israeli duty”.

Recognizes that what has happened has caused pain and grief to both nations, so they hope these initiatives will bring hope for peace in the Middle East.

The first phase of the ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza is expected to begin this coming Sunday, 19 January.