Israel, the Middle East’s main adversary

Israel, from biblical promise to iron fist: Are we witnessing a confrontational country that perpetuates cycles of violence and escalation in the Middle East?

To understand why Israel has become the number one enemy for many in the region, one has to go beyond the headlines: it is a knot of tensions woven over decades with political, religious, territorial, and raw power threads.

The most brutal and visible chapter remains the Palestinian one, especially in Gaza. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched its surprise attack and Israel responded with a brutal offensive that left thousands dead and triggered a humanitarian catastrophe. Although a fragile ceasefire came into effect in October 2025, violations have not stopped: since then, at least 600–700 more Palestinians have died in incidents, sporadic bombings, and border closures that strangle aid. Gaza remains the living symbol of the conflict, a constant reminder of occupation and resistance that ignites passions across the Arab world.

But the real fire is now burning on another front: the open war with Iran. On February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States unleashed Operation “Roaring Lion” (or “Epic Fury” for Washington): hundreds of airstrikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the leadership of the Revolutionary Guard, and dozens of high-ranking officers, while destroying nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure, and key bases. Iran retaliated with waves of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israel, U.S. bases in the Gulf, and allies such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In the Strait of Hormuz, tensions escalated so sharply that the U.S. has already destroyed 16 Iranian minelaying vessels to prevent a blockade that could paralyze global oil supplies.

In the north, Hezbollah did not hold back. Since March 2 it has broken the 2024 ceasefire and launched precision missiles toward Haifa and central areas of Israel. Israel’s response was devastating: more than 500 bombings in Lebanon, including neighborhoods in Beirut and the south, leaving hundreds dead, half a million displaced, and prompting a ground incursion to create “buffer zones.” Israeli analysts expect Hezbollah to intensify attacks in the coming days to divert resources from the offensive against Tehran.

Israel accuses Iran of arming and directing this entire “Axis of Resistance”—Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and militias in Syria and Iraq—with the declared objective of wiping it off the map. Netanyahu frames it as an existential defense, even invoking biblical echoes: comparing Iran to Amalek, the eternal enemy the Torah commands to eliminate. With the full backing of Trump—along with more aircraft carriers, aircraft, and troops in the region—Tel Aviv says it is only neutralizing real threats before it is too late.

On the other side, Iran and its allies see Israel as the quintessential imperial aggressor: an occupying regime backed by the West that applies in Lebanon and Iran the same destructive pattern seen in Gaza, now with thousands of civilians in the crosshairs and rhetoric that smells of “holy war.”

This web of historical rivalries, strategic alliances, and struggles for influence has turned Israel into the most polarizing and central actor in today’s Middle East. Meanwhile, the war with Iran enters its second week with severe damage, and Gaza remains in a fragile humanitarian limbo.